Quarry LP Sells 1,101 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Quarry LP decreased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 394.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Targa Resources by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $177.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $110.09 and a 52-week high of $218.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRGP. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $211.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.64.

In other news, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total transaction of $429,809.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,957.74. The trade was a 43.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total transaction of $6,905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at $16,206,024.70. This represents a 29.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

