Quarry LP Invests $1.02 Million in Eureka Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EURK)

Quarry LP bought a new position in Eureka Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EURK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eureka Acquisition by 321.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 487,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 371,832 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Eureka Acquisition by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 384,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 207,196 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Eureka Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eureka Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

EURK opened at $10.36 on Friday. Eureka Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19.

Eureka Acquisition Company Profile

Eureka Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

