Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,649 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Betterment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $11,615,000. Finally, Bolthouse Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average is $59.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $225.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.62%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $46,474.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,013.45. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $125,345.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,868.80. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,275,553 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

