Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,681 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $83,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $884.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $827.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $817.91.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,017.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

