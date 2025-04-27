Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,315 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $30,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,684,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,132,576,000 after acquiring an additional 446,591 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,673,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,317,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,088,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,817,238,000 after buying an additional 197,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,878,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,729,000 after buying an additional 649,102 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,472,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,546,000 after buying an additional 1,320,223 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $74.90 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IR. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

