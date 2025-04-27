Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 11,377 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 585,734 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 11,377 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $121,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.0 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $193.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.10.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

