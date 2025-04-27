Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 426,926 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.06% of Prologis worth $61,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Prologis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Stock Down 1.0 %

PLD opened at $102.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

