Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $33,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.25, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,123,129.50. This represents a 41.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.95, for a total transaction of $919,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,776,379.60. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $3,963,031. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $410.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.20.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC stock opened at $327.26 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $243.50 and a 52-week high of $372.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.64.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

