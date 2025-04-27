Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Purchased by Artia Global Partners LP

Artia Global Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 136.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,411 shares during the period. Protagonist Therapeutics comprises approximately 4.1% of Artia Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Artia Global Partners LP owned approximately 0.49% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $73.00 price target on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average of $42.84. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.07. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.76% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $80,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,990. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $204,606.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,627,126.80. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,665,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

