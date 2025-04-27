Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 260 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 162,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 62,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $376.48 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $429.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $375.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.34. The company has a market capitalization of $373.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

