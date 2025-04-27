Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Raises Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,801,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,683,000 after purchasing an additional 516,437 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 79,679.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 371,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,943,000 after purchasing an additional 371,306 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 429.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,103,000 after purchasing an additional 338,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 642,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,546,000 after buying an additional 208,195 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $466.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.74 and a 12 month high of $582.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $486.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.75%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,249.59. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,200. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.