Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys 73 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ASML by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC increased its position in ASML by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $677.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $687.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $706.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $1.5855 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $906.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.