Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires 131 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amgen from $333.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.57.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $280.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 126.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $2,585,603.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,186 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,590.94. This trade represents a 16.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,341 shares of company stock worth $20,644,335 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

