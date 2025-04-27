Promising Quantum Computing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 26th

IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and D-Wave Quantum are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IONQ stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,604,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,072,209. IonQ has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.37. 36,438,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,383,659. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE:QBTS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.53. 38,139,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,208,198. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.88.

