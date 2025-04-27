Promising Mining Stocks To Consider – April 26th

ServiceNow, Berkshire Hathaway, Linde, Caterpillar, and Freeport-McMoRan are the five Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded up $7.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $946.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,886,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,303. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.84 billion, a PE ratio of 138.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $838.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $967.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $531.27. 2,734,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,351. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $512.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.27. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $396.35 and a one year high of $539.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

LIN traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $448.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,865,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,184. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $454.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The company has a market cap of $212.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.33. 2,162,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,648. The stock has a market cap of $146.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.41 and a 200 day moving average of $360.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $418.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,953,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,911,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $55.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Further Reading