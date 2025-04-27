Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 292,592 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,592 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.63% of Cboe Global Markets worth $128,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,357.76. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $213.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.23. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $234.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $260.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.80.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

