Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 26,228 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,280,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,228 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $198,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of THG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $67,928,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,217,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after purchasing an additional 270,491 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,797,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,297,000 after purchasing an additional 130,054 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,612,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Shares of THG opened at $161.72 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.66 and a 52 week high of $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.47.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $52,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,772,450. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

