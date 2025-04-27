Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,879,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,333 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $148,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $568,309,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $560,549,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,912,000 after buying an additional 2,150,573 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,870,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.88.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,967.19. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $18,060,939.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,964,191.81. This represents a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 907,286 shares of company stock worth $77,938,071. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

