Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,359,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097,583 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.74% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $188,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,790,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 163,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after buying an additional 26,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,442,000 after buying an additional 33,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE WPM opened at $81.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $87.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $380.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPM

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.