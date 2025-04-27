Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 53,355 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 397,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $140,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $357.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.17.

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $3,536,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,330.28. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,424. The trade was a 22.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,500 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,150 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $291.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.48. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $233.31 and a 1 year high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

