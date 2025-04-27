Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,056,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,955 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $184,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 171,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,070,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAC. Bank of America cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Up 1.1 %

PAC stock opened at $206.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.73. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $146.62 and a twelve month high of $206.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

