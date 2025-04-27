Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,711 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $162,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arcellx by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 891,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,478,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the fourth quarter valued at $515,418,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Stock Performance

Shares of ACLX opened at $63.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.73 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.76. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $107.37.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. Analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $96,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rami Elghandour sold 38,300 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $2,375,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,252,515.72. The trade was a 20.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,458 in the last 90 days. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

