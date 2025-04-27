Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Ponce Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million.

Ponce Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PDLB opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ponce Financial Group has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Ponce Financial Group Company Profile

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.

