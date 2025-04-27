Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Ponce Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million.
Ponce Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of PDLB opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ponce Financial Group has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $13.97.
Ponce Financial Group Company Profile
