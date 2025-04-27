PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Shares Down 4% – What’s Next?

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 29,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

PJX Resources Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of C$20.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

About PJX Resources

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

