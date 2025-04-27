Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 2,837 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.30.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $291.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.43. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.27 and a 1 year high of $322.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.20, for a total value of $144,832.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,112.80. This trade represents a 6.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $458,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,852.74. This represents a 11.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,893 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

