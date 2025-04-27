Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $2.51 Million in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $237.72 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $351.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.