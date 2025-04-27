Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Chart Industries by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,247.75. This represents a 58.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,691.40. This represents a 4.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:GTLS opened at $135.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.33 and its 200-day moving average is $168.98. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $220.03.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $197.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.67.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

