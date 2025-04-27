Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,175 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.05% of Valley National Bancorp worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 50,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $510,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 495,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,492.29. This trade represents a 9.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $479.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.98 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 5.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

