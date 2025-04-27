Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,336 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in UMB Financial by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,313,427.67. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMBF. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $139.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

UMB Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $95.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.55. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $129.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

