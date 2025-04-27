Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 9,695 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 14,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 9.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,833,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,948,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.91.

NYSE GMED opened at $72.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $49.33 and a one year high of $94.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

