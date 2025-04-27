Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 45,424 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,424 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in First Horizon by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 57,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 88,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $823.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.11 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Baird R W raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.03.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

