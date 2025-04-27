Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 29,040 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,071 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,040 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE ASB opened at $22.38 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.86 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 116.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $71,004.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,897.35. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $172,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,021.45. This represents a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASB shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens cut their price target on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

