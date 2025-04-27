Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 18,350 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Bankshares

In other news, Director Sara Dumond bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $91,026.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $176,940.54. This trade represents a 105.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.91. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $44.43.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $289.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.02 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Bankshares

United Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.