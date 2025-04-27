Piedmont Capital Management LLC Has $518,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Piedmont Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Piedmont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,343,000. Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $553.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $559.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

