Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $170.19 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $94.42 and a one year high of $171.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,994.24. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.06, for a total value of $6,058,245.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,674,681.94. This trade represents a 6.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

