Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Position Lifted by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,246,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,382 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.35% of Payoneer Global worth $12,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

Shares of PAYO opened at $6.97 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $11.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $261.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.14 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

