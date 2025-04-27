Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Takes $942,000 Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Freshworks by 1,385.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 1,450 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $26,114.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,252.91. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $52,291.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,263.10. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,177 shares of company stock worth $498,042. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $14.07 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

