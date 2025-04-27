Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 2,137 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $236.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.41. The stock has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,395.74. This represents a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.10.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

