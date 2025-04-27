Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $482,000 in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,958,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,066,000 after buying an additional 581,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,869,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,212,000 after acquiring an additional 69,089 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,109,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,052,000 after purchasing an additional 960,577 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,320,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,832,000 after purchasing an additional 33,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares in the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EnLink Midstream

About EnLink Midstream

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.