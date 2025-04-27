Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires New Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $487,000. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,263.8% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 69,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 138,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.34.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $69.72 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $227.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.