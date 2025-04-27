OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,188 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,188 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 836.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $63.18 and a 52 week high of $73.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.47.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.