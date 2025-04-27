OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,958 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in SolarWinds by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,174,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,987,000 after buying an additional 1,049,310 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth about $13,886,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SolarWinds by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 571,539 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,446,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth about $7,106,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWI. Wedbush downgraded SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. SolarWinds Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

