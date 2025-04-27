OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,085 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 463,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,178,000 after acquiring an additional 39,474 shares during the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of General Motors by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 202,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GM opened at $47.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.32. General Motors has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $61.24.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

