OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $760,000 Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 176.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,849 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 55.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,005,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 359,733 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter valued at about $979,000. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NU by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 58,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 24,436 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NU opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

