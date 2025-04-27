OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $726,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,251,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $120.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.33. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $99.85 and a twelve month high of $139.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

