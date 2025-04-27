OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 209.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 71,872 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 160,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after buying an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FMHI stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.