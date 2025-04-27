OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th.

OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. OceanFirst Financial has a payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

OCFC opened at $16.55 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $97.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCFC. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

