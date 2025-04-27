Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,461,000 after buying an additional 1,941,964 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,986,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,405,000 after acquiring an additional 402,502 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,089,000 after acquiring an additional 795,467 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,593,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,220,000 after purchasing an additional 544,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,146,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,644,000 after purchasing an additional 703,231 shares during the period.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

