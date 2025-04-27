Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 377,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,032,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 8.5% of Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6,240.8% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 32,285,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31,776,656 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,986,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,494 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3,077.6% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,249,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,254,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,120,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,110,000 after buying an additional 694,749 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $32.11 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

