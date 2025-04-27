Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $653,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,717,000 after purchasing an additional 673,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,164,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,299,000 after buying an additional 419,096 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,595,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,512,000 after buying an additional 1,789,147 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,282,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,678,000 after buying an additional 514,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,718,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,645,000 after buying an additional 373,115 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $36.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

